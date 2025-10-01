China expects tourism boom with National Day holiday

BEIJING, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- China is set to witness a nationwide travel boom during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, starting on Wednesday, with hotel and transport bookings reaching record highs.

According to major booking platforms, Beijing continues to dominate first-tier cities in hotel reservations, leading Shenzhen and Shanghai, tied for the second place, by six percentage points. Coastal destinations such as Dalian, Tianjin, Yantai, Qingdao, and Rizhao are also among the most popular choices.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported that homestay bookings nationwide have jumped by more than 30 percent year on year, with smaller cities such as Qinzhou in Guangxi, Longnan in Gansu, Taizhou in Jiangsu and Xiaogan in Hubei recording the fastest growth.

Demand for air travel is also strong, with the civil aviation sector expected to handle around 19.2 million passenger trips during the eight-day break, a record high for the period.

Beijing's two major airports are forecast to handle more than 2.97 million passenger trips during the holiday, while Guangzhou's Baiyun International Airport expects to handle 1.99 million. Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao international airports are expected to handle a total of 19,000 flights, with daily passenger flows of 393,000.