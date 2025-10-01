Japanese delegation commends Emirates National Schools’ excellence, global leadership

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates National Schools (ENS) welcomed an official delegation from the Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education as part of ongoing cultural and educational exchange programmes between the UAE and Japan.

The delegation included 24 students, six teachers, and three administrative staff. The visit aimed to strengthen educational and cultural cooperation and to explore best practices in pedagogy and the latest technologies in teaching and learning.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Technology and Career Centres at ENS, where they observed the latest instructional approaches, educational programmes and digital innovations. The tour featured various specialised workshops covering fields such as artificial intelligence, engineering, science, media, programming, robotics and design, all designed to enhance students’ skills in line with international standards.

The visit also featured practical demonstrations and enrichment workshops focused on future skills, while giving the Japanese delegation an opportunity to experience Emirati culture and community values.

Lachlan Ewen MacKinnon, Director-General of Emirates National Schools, said the visit underscored the importance of cultural and knowledge exchange between the UAE and Japan, in line with the leadership’s vision of fostering openness and strengthening international collaboration.

He stated, "Cultural exchange builds bridges of understanding and cooperation between students of both countries, enriching opportunities for shared learning and the exchange of scientific and technological expertise."

Suzuki Motonari, Director of the Global Cultivation Division, expressed his gratitude for the invitation and warm reception, highlighting that the visit provided valuable insight into the UAE’s advanced educational practices and its integration of technology into curricula. He stressed that such initiatives represent a model for international cooperation in education and knowledge exchange.

The collaboration aligns with ENS’s strategy to reinforce its local, regional and international presence by expanding partnerships with leading institutions and developing programmes that equip students with global skills and advanced educational experiences in line with the highest international standards.