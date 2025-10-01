UAE leaders congratulate President of China on National Day

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Chinese President and to Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of China.