Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi signs agreement to pilot innovative surgical platform 'Polyphonic'

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson MedTech to pilot Polyphonic, an innovative digital ecosystem designed to enhance surgical performance, team collaboration, and training.

Developed by Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Polyphonic is a connected digital system for the operating room that includes solutions such as case planning, telepresence, and the secure recording, organisation, and sharing of surgical video data. The solutions enable real-time collaboration, remote guidance, and performance analysis to improve surgical outcomes and education.

As part of the pilot project, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi will integrate Polyphonic into three of its operating rooms for one year, focusing on minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures.

Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “Global collaborations are critical drivers of innovation in medicine. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we’ve consistently led the way in introducing the world’s most advanced technologies to the region, driven by the mission of providing the best care and outcomes for our patients. Our collaboration on the Polyphonic project is a significant step toward that mission. This technology will enable our teams to analyse and enhance surgical performance, foster collaboration, and ultimately unlock broader possibilities for smarter, safer, and more connected surgeries.”

Dr. John Rodriguez, Chief of the Digestive Disease Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, stated, “We are excited to pilot the Polyphonic ecosystem with the goal of strengthening our remote collaboration, coaching, and learning capabilities across Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. This project will allow us to evaluate how technology can improve surgical performance and expand educational opportunities.

Initially, we’ll use Polyphonic for live case observations within our institution and enable access for our residents as part of their surgical training. While measurable improvements in outcomes and education will take time, this is a foundational step toward a more connected and data-informed surgical environment.”