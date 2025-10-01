Tadweer Group launches ‘Our Sustainable Farms’ campaign

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has launched the “Our Sustainable Farms” campaign to raise awareness among farmers and barn owners on proper waste disposal and to promote sustainable practices.

Running until 31st October across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, the initiative is organised in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

The initiative includes field visits across all three regions, where Tadweer Group’s Community Engagement team and inspectors from the operations department will guide farmers on safe waste disposal and highlight the use of designated collection points. Farmers are also reminded to request fallen stock disposal services via the TAMM application, ensuring streamlined, safe and environmentally responsible practices.

Abdulwahed Juma Farish, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness of Tadweer Group, said, “The Sustainable Farms campaign encourages farmers to play an active role in keeping their environment clean through responsible waste disposal and safer farming practices. By working closely with our partners and the farming community, we are helping to create a cleaner, healthier environment for all.”

As part of the campaign, Tadweer Group will also launch a cinematic documentary-style video series, showcasing authentic stories of UAE farmers and their sustainable practices. Each short film will highlight the farmer as a role model, while capturing Tadweer Group’s support for the agricultural sector and its contribution to the UAE’s sustainability goals.

A key highlight of the campaign will be the “Sustainable Circle” farm awareness discussion, organised in collaboration with the Fujairah Farmers Association on 7th October, to exchange knowledge, share experiences, and strengthen community engagement around sustainability in farming.