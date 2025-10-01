Tropical depression expected to form in Arabian Sea in 24 hours; no immediate impact on UAE

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has reported a low-pressure system over the northern Arabian Sea near the Indian coasts.

According to the NCM, numerical models indicate that the system is expected to deepen within the next 24 hours into a tropical depression and move west-southwest towards the central Arabian Sea.

The centre confirmed that there is no impact on the UAE at present. It added that the accuracy of information on the system’s intensity and track will become clearer once its formation is complete.