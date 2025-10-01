Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches 'Sustainability 365' initiative

DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced the launch of the ‘Sustainability 365’ initiative.

Running from 6th to 30th October, the programme is designed to encourage the private sector to adopt responsible business practices and champion sustainability across all industries.

The rebranded initiative builds on the chamber’s long-running Sustainability Week, which was first introduced in 2015 by its Centre for Responsible Business. It reinforces the chamber’s commitment to embedding sustainability as a year-round priority and establishing it as a core element of corporate culture and practice 365 days a year.

The initiative will be held under the theme “Purpose in Action: Empowering Communities Through Responsible Business”.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, “The launch of the Sustainability 365 initiative marks a pivotal moment in this journey. It is not simply a change of name or an extension of the programme’s duration; it reflects our firm conviction that social responsibility is an integral part of business culture and a driver of positive change in the community.”

Since its inception, the chamber’s annual Sustainability Week has served as a key platform for dialogue and action, engaging more than 720 companies in its activities.

The programme begins with The Purpose Forum, a high-level gathering of CEOs and senior leaders to examine the role of purposeful business in driving social impact. This will be followed by the Business with Purpose Roundtable, which will feature an interactive simulation exploring the challenges and opportunities facing purpose-driven companies.

Running throughout the month, the Purpose Academy will deliver a series of expert-led online sessions on sustainability and purpose-driven approaches.