Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

AL AIN, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Honorary President of the UAE Badminton Federation, inaugurated the first edition of the “Al Ain Masters 2025” badminton championship, announcing the start of six days of world-class competition at Khalifa bin Zayed Hall at Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club in Al Ain.

This came in the presence of leading sports figures, including Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and a large crowd of badminton enthusiasts.

The proceedings began with the UAE national anthem, performed by the military band, followed by a special promotional video highlighting the championship’s vision and mission. The ceremony also featured a showcase by stars of the UAE national badminton team, whose skills drew warm applause from the audience.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Nahyan honoured the championship’s strategic partners in recognition of their contribution to the success of this inaugural edition.

On this occasion, Noura Al Jasmi, President of the UAE Badminton Federation, said, “We are proud and grateful for the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and Aref Al Awani and their participation in this historic event. Hosting the first edition of the Masters in Al Ain—rich in heritage and history—marks a pivotal moment in our sporting journey. The Federation is working to enhance community engagement and attract more international championships to Al Ain in the coming period. The city has all the ingredients needed to host world-class sporting events, and this championship is only the first step toward realising that ambition.”

She added, “Over the next five days, fans will have the chance to watch some of the world’s best badminton players showcasing their unique skills. The participation of the UAE national team affirms the progress of our sporting ecosystem and reflects the outcomes of our ongoing preparations and development programs.”

The “Al Ain Masters 2025” will run from 30th September to 5th October at Khalifa bin Zayed Hall at Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club in Al Ain, with the participation of around 300 players from 38 countries.

Bringing together top-ranked international players alongside rising Emirati talents, the championship promises exciting and closely contested matches.

Beyond its high sporting caliber, the event underscores the UAE’s enduring commitment to hosting world-class sports events and inspiring future generations of athletes.