Dragon Oil strengthens presence at WETEX 2025

DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dragon Oil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), strengthened its presence at WETEX 2025 on the second day through high-level meetings with leading international companies.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Dragon Oil held a meeting with Malaysia’s PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn.Bhd, attended by Engineer Abdulkarim Al Mazmi, Acting CEO of Dragon Oil, and Ismadi Ismail, CEO of (PCCT)SB, along with a number of senior executives from both sides.

The discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation in Turkmenistan, including oil and gas development, stakeholder management, price balancing, and addressing challenges related to rising logistics fees and crude transportation costs in the Caspian Sea region, with both sides stressing the importance of developing joint solutions to ease operational burdens and enhance supply chain efficiency.

Dragon Oil also held additional meetings with other leading international energy companies, which centered on exploring new opportunities in oil and gas projects, adopting advanced technologies, and boosting operational efficiency and sustainability.

The company emphasised that these engagements are part of its long-term strategy to establish partnerships with global players, reinforcing its position as a national company owned by the Government of Dubai, operating internationally, and contributing to strengthening the UAE’s presence on the global energy map.