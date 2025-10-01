Dubai Culture concludes second edition of ‘Talent Atelier’ Programme in Paris

DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority has concluded the second edition of its Talent Atelier Programme, held in partnership with L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts, and supported by Van Cleef and Arpels.

The initiative empowers emerging designers by refining their skills and advancing their expertise in jewellery arts.

Falling under the Dubai Cultural Grant, the Programme reflects Dubai Culture’s mission to position the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

This year’s winning Emirati designers — Kamla AlOlama, Sara Alkhayyal, Noura Alshamsi, Hessa Al Abdulla and Hind Janahi — took part in a five-day learning experience at L’ÉCOLE’s Paris campus. Their curriculum covered the artistic revolution of Art Nouveau, Japanese lacquer techniques, the history of pearls, and the roots of jewellery design. They also received practical training in gemology and jewellery-making, explored Paris’s museums and heritage sites, and engaged with international experts and artisans.

The week concluded with a ceremony at L’ÉCOLE Paris, where the designers received certificates in the presence of Lise Macdonald, President of L’ÉCOLE, and Elise Gonnet-Pon, Managing Director of L’ÉCOLE France-Europe.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said the Programme enriches knowledge and exposes emerging talent to international best practices, empowering them to transform ideas into projects that contribute to Dubai’s creative economy.

Lise Macdonald commended the partnership with Dubai Culture, noting its role in advancing the UAE’s cultural landscape. She highlighted collaborative initiatives such as the L’ÉCOLE library corner at Al Safa Art and Design Library and the Talent Atelier Programme, which nurtures UAE-based designers through global exposure.

Sophie Claudel, Director of L’ÉCOLE Middle East, said the initiative aligns with the UAE’s mission to advance its creative economy by equipping Emirati designers with global expertise in jewellery arts and preparing them to contribute to the country’s cultural industries.

The final phase of the Programme will take place in Dubai, where the designers will receive mentorship from L’ÉCOLE Middle East lecturers. Their final creations will be unveiled at the L’ÉCOLE Festival in February 2026, reflecting the artistic development achieved through the Programme.