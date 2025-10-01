Dubai Government showcases city’s digital future at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai has announced its readiness for Dubai Government’s participation at GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Center from 13th to 17th October 2025.

The integrated Dubai Government Pavilion will feature the latest projects, services, and initiatives in advanced technologies and artificial intelligence, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global digital capital.

The Pavilion will host 50government, semi government, and private sector entities, including key digital transformation partners. It will feature a dedicated area for events and media activities, hosting partners, and the signing of agreements for all participating entities within the Pavilion.

During the event, advanced digital initiatives and projects will be unveiled, alongside meetings with government representatives, private sector stakeholders, and international organisations to explore future collaboration opportunities that enhance digitalisation and improve quality of life.

Through this participation, Digital Dubai and its partners will showcase Dubai’s technological advancements and highlight initiatives aimed at establishing the emirate as a global model for easy, smart, and innovative digital government services, making everyday life more seamless and enhancing the city’s overall quality of life.

This year, Digital Dubai is also expected to sign a series of agreements and partnerships with leading local and international companies, further strengthening Dubai’s position and reinforcing its pivotal role in driving economic growth and digital transformation. Participating entities include Digital Dubai and its affiliates.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, emphasised the importance of GITEX Global as the largest technology event that keeps pace with digital and technological advancements both regionally and globally.

He said, "This year, GITEX Global takes place while the world is experiencing rapid transformations and profound shifts in management concepts, as well as in the ways advanced technologies are harnessed to serve humanity. Amid these changes, artificial intelligence continues to be the most prominent topic for decision-makers and specialists across various sectors, alongside technologies such as quantum computing, the data revolution, virtual worlds, and smart cities. While the future remains unclear in many respects, GITEX offers a unique view of the current and future landscape, and serves as an important platform for discussion, networking, and exploring the latest global innovations in this field. Through this remarkable event, Dubai once again demonstrates its position as a global hub where the present is shaped, the future is created, and innovation and creativity serve as the pillars of progress."

He added, "I am confident that the Dubai Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025 will offer visitors an exceptional experience, delivering practical knowledge, applied insights, and a broad outlook on the digital future."

GITEX is the world’s largest technology and startup exhibition, hosting leading global tech companies, governments, startups, investors, and sector experts across more than 40 exhibition halls. This year’s focus includes artificial intelligence, data centers, digital health, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.