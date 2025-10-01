Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre participates in Riyadh International Book Fair 2025

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) will be participating in the Riyadh International Book Fair 2025, organised by Saudi Arabia’s Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission.

The event will take place from 2nd to 11th October at Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh.

Held under the theme ‘Riyadh Reads’, this year’s fair features more than 2,000 local and international publishing houses and literary agencies from over 25 countries.

The ALC is taking part in the fair with the aim of engaging with libraries, agents, publishers, and leaders in the creative industry, while exploring new experiences to benefit from and develop. The ALC also aims to showcase its pioneering initiatives and major cultural activities, including book fairs and literary awards, as well as highlight its distinctive cultural projects.

At pavilion No. (A-139), the Centre will display around 590 titles from its Kalima Project for Translation, Esdarat publications, and Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies.

Participating in the fair aligns with the Centre’s ambitious strategic vision to support the Arabic language, strengthen the UAE’s presence in international forums. This ensures meaningful cultural exchange and reinforces the UAE's deep-rooted historical ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while highlighting the vital role of culture in sustaining dialogue and fostering closer relations between nations.

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, said, “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s participation in the Riyadh International Book Fair 2025 underlines its commitment to engaging with cultural events at both regional and international levels, and introducing its projects and publications to a wider community. This reflects our strategic objectives and continuous efforts to enhance the status of the Arabic language, in line with Abu Dhabi’s pivotal role in building bridges of cultural and civilisational exchange among all cultures.”

“The fair presents an ideal opportunity to highlight our ongoing collaboration with our partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Al Tunaiji added. “This collaboration aims to preserve the Arabic language and strengthen reciprocal participation from both countries in cultural events that support this goal. The Riyadh International Book Fair is one of the region’s most prominent cultural forums. For over four decades, it has successfully attracted leading Arab and international publishing houses, offering visitors a wide range of publications to explore, along with a packed programme of panel discussions, poetry evenings, musical performances, and activities covering diverse fields."