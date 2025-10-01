UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines, conveys condolences over victims of earthquake

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines over victims of the earthquake that struck Central Philippines, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries, as well as substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Philippines over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.