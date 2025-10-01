UAE provides integrated care system to enhance quality of life for senior citizens

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Senior citizens in the UAE benefit from a comprehensive system of care and advanced services that ensure them a dignified life under the support and attention of the nation’s leadership.

The UAE today marks the International Day for Older Persons, observed annually on 1st October, in recognition of their contributions and vital role in strengthening social cohesion and enhancing quality of life.

The UAE, through its community institutions, has launched initiatives that enhance their psychological and physical well-being and uphold their standing as role models and a source of inspiration in Emirati society.

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD Abu Dhabi), in partnership with the Family Development Foundation (FDF), continues to support senior citizens through Barakat Al Dar social clubs, which provide a nurturing environment offering holistic programmes that enhance physical and mental health, ensure social well-being, and improve quality of life. These include awareness workshops, regular medical check-ups, nutritional counselling, sports sessions, and swimming classes, alongside home social care services.

The Barakatna initiative, overseen by DCD Abu Dhabi in cooperation with FDF and other relevant entities in Abu Dhabi’s social sector, targets senior citizens by improving the efficiency of essential home care, ensuring they live in healthy and stable family environments. The initiative also strengthens family bonds by developing an integrated community service system that reduces daily burdens, while enabling families to balance personal, professional, and social responsibilities, ultimately enhancing seniors’ quality of life and building a cohesive society that reflects the UAE’s authentic values.

Wafa Al Ali, Director of Family Development Department at FDF, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Foundation’s mission towards senior citizens is to provide an environment that befits their status and enriches their quality of life. She highlighted a series of events and initiatives organised to mark the International Day for Older Persons, including the Senior Citizens Forum, which focused on promoting social interaction, knowledge sharing, and educational and recreational activities to strengthen belonging and community engagement.

She said the forum represents a strategic platform to exchange insights and best practices aimed at providing senior citizens with the highest standards of dignified living. It featured dialogue sessions on relevant topics such as digital transformation of services, and witnessed the launch of several supportive initiatives, including the Barakatna Clinic.

Meanwhile, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an continues to integrate senior citizens into community and economic life through dedicated programmes and initiatives, such as Journey of Generations, which fosters intergenerational connection and promotes healthy and active lifestyles for senior citizens and residents alike.

In collaboration with partners, Ma’an has launched innovative projects, such as the Community Football Project, which brings together different segments of society, including senior citizens, through sports activities that encourage active and sustainable living. These initiatives empower senior citizens, strengthen their sense of belonging, and reinforce their ongoing role in society.