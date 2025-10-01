Sharjah Judicial Council discusses 2026–2028 strategic plan

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council attended a session held by the Sharjah Judicial Council on Wednesday at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, where discussions focused on the Council’s 2026–2028 strategic plan.

The session explored several core themes of the strategic plan, guided by the overarching directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. These directives aim to reinforce key pillars such as justice, security, family, and social stability, ensuring a safe and equitable environment for all members of society.

The discussion also included a review of international judicial models and best practices, alongside the UAE’s national strategies and local implementation plans.

Attendees reviewed the strategic plan’s general framework, including its vision, mission, and core institutional values, along with the main themes supporting the proposed strategy. The discussion focused on identifying effective methods and approaches to help judicial bodies achieve their goals, ultimately aiming to establish a pioneering judicial system and uphold the rule of law.

The strategic plan outlined several primary and supporting themes, including the promotion of judicial independence and a firm commitment to the values of integrity, credibility, and impartiality. It also focused on building capabilities and advancing the overall judicial system. In addition, the plan addressed key drivers of change aimed at strengthening public trust in justice, delivering seamless digital services to clients, and enhancing integration, efficiency, and governance across legal and judicial institutions.

Several supporting themes were also explored, including the use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in judicial processes, the pursuit of excellence and global leadership, readiness and data-driven decision-making, capacity building for national talent, enhancing the quality of the work environment, and improving global competitiveness indicators. Additional focus areas included innovation, agility, institutional development, and future foresight.