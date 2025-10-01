Al Neyadi re-elected as Vice President of International Federation of Muaythai Associations

BANGKOK, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) has announced the re-election of Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and Chairman of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, as Vice President of the IFMA.

The Federation also announced the election of Tareq Mohammed Al Mehairi, Executive Director of the Asian Muay Thai Federation and Board Member of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, as a member of the Executive Office of the IFMA.

The UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation described the move as a reflection of the pioneering role played by the UAE in developing the sport at both the regional and global levels, and a culmination of the leadership’s support and care for sports and athletes.