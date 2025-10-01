UAE to participate in Asian Youth, Islamic Solidarity Games

DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE National Olympic Committee has announced details of the country’s participation in the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain from 22nd to 31st October, and the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia from 7th to 21st November.

The announcement was made during a press conference at the Committee’s headquarters in Dubai, attended by representatives of sports federations and media outlets.

Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of Technical and Sports Affairs at the Committee, conveyed the greetings of Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Committee, before outlining that the UAE delegation will take part in the Asian Youth Games alongside 5,000 athletes from 45 nations competing in 24 sports across 253 events. The UAE will participate in 18 sports: handball, basketball (3x3), equestrian (show jumping and endurance), athletics, swimming, road cycling, boxing, muay thai, weightlifting, triathlon, taekwondo, table tennis, camel racing, badminton, golf, judo, jiu-jitsu, and mixed martial arts. The delegation will include 152 athletes, 107 men and 45 women.

Al Tayeb highlighted the historic inclusion of endurance equestrian, jiu-jitsu and muay thai for the first time, describing it as a milestone that reflects the rapid development of Asian sport and strengthens cultural and sporting exchange. He noted that the Games, for athletes aged 14–18, serve as a qualifying pathway to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games and provide a platform to discover promising talent, while building a new generation of athletes capable of excelling at senior Asian Games and the Olympic Games.

He added that the Games offer athletes vital international exposure to boost confidence and support both sporting and personal growth. The UAE handball team will begin its campaign on 19th October against Kazakhstan, followed by Hong Kong on 20th October and Iran on 21st October in Group C.

The Committee also announced details of participation in the Islamic Solidarity Games, hosted for the second time in Saudi Arabia after the inaugural edition in 2005. More than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations are expected. The UAE has taken part in every edition and consistently won medals. This year the UAE will compete in 15 sports: judo, jiu-jitsu, karate, muay thai, taekwondo, athletics, swimming, equestrian, fencing, weightlifting, table tennis, e-sports, camel racing, as well as athletics and weightlifting for People of Determination. The delegation will comprise 96 athletes, including 64 men and 32 women.

Nasser Al Tamimi, Board Member of the Committee and Chairman of the Technical Committee, underlined the importance of these competitions in nurturing young talent, enhancing competitive experience, raising the standard of national sport, and strengthening sporting cooperation. He noted that these objectives align with the Committee’s mission to reinforce the Olympic Movement and its values in cooperation with national sports organisations.

Al Tamimi explained that about a year ago the Technical Committee reviewed its strategy for Dakar 2026 and Los Angeles 2028, focusing on athletes born between 2008–2011 and 2010–2014. The plan covers talent identification, intensive training and participation in competitions to refine skills and performance among UAE athletes.

The UAE’s participation in the Asian Youth Games carries historic importance, with the nation aiming for its first medal in the competition since debuting in Singapore in 2009. Achieving such a milestone would be a landmark success and motivation for future generations.

In the Islamic Solidarity Games, the UAE has won 23 medals in total, with the majority secured at the most recent edition in Konya, Türkiye, where cyclist Ahmed Al Mansoori won the UAE’s first-ever gold in the track scratch race.