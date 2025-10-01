Abu Dhabi Judicial Department celebrates International Day of Older Persons

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) organised a celebration to mark the International Day of Older Persons, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote humanitarian and social values and to highlight the importance of supporting older persons psychologically and socially.

The event aligns with the initiatives of the "Year of the Community 2025," which aim to reinforce solidarity and cooperation among all segments of society and promote social responsibility, in line with human rights strategies and the principles of social justice.

ADJD emphasised its commitment to implementing humanitarian initiatives, underlining its role as an active partner in supporting community events that strengthen social cohesion and communication, while providing a suitable platform for interaction among community members in a positive environment.

The celebration, held at correctional and rehabilitation centers, witnessed the participation of several older persons and their families, alongside officials and staff. It included educational programs, interactive discussions, and entertainment segments that highlighted the importance of this global occasion in promoting the rights of older persons and raising awareness about empowering them and ensuring their full integration into society.

The event also featured a variety of activities aimed at fostering intergenerational connections and enriching community life, reflecting the prominent role of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in activating social initiatives.