Hazza bin Zayed receives delegations from sports sector to review initiatives, development projects in Al Ain Region

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has reaffirmed that strategic initiatives and projects aimed at transforming the sports sector and preserving traditional sports fall within the vision of the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to establish sports as a key driver in advancing comprehensive and sustainable development and an effective tool for enhancing community wellbeing and encouraging individuals to adopt active and healthy lifestyles.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan made the statements while receiving delegations from Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Emirates Falconers’ Club, Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club, and Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Fares Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club; Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club; Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Mohammed Rashid Al Nasseri, General Manager of Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s vision and strategic plans in Al Ain Region and its future endeavours aimed at strengthening the role of sports in supporting various developmental efforts and vital sectors.

He also reviewed the council’s plans to develop sports infrastructure and facilities in Al Ain Region, host major events and competitions, support athletes and promote sports culture among the community.

The briefing also covered the continued establishment of new sports centres, support for Olympic clubs and the Al Ain Ladies Club, implementation of school sports programmes and achievement of the council’s goals for increasing the number of sporting and community events in the region.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza underscored the significance of enhancing community sports activities and expanding their reach, given their pivotal role in fostering cooperation and positive interaction among members of society, as well as in enhancing physical and mental health.

He stressed that organising such events represents a vital investment and key driver in reinforcing community cohesion and social solidarity.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the Emirates Falconers’ Club’s main activities and events in Al Ain Region, as well as its efforts to preserve falconry as an ancient aspect of cultural heritage that embodies the UAE’s national identity and represents an integral part of its traditions.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza reviewed the club’s initiatives and programmes aimed at promoting falconry traditions and knowledge among the wider community, expanding the base of practitioners and enthusiasts, and further establishing Al Ain Region as a key destination for heritage and sports events, highlighting the values of falconry and ensuring its sustainability across generations.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza emphasised the need to intensify efforts to safeguard falconry as one of the most significant elements of Emirati heritage, stressing the importance of preserving this cultural legacy and strengthening its presence in society through the launch of initiatives and programmes that instil the values and practices of this sport among children and youth.

He also discussed the event calendar of the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, across various sports, as well as its plans to develop equestrian, shooting and golf activities to further strengthen Al Ain Region’s leadership as a sports and leisure destination.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan further emphasised the importance of accelerating the implementation of development plans and projects in Al Ain’s sports sector within clear programmes and timelines.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza stressed the significance of collaboration and coordination among the relevant entities to translate plans into action, contributing to building an integrated sports ecosystem aligned with the highest standards, and reinforcing the city’s position on the map of local, regional and global sporting events as a destination for hosting major championships and competitions.

Officials from Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Emirates Falconers’ Club, Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club, and Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club expressed their appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s continued support for sports and athletes in Al Ain Region, reaffirming commitment to advancing development projects that will provide a modern and supportive sports environment for all segments of society, in line with the rapid growth of the sports sector in the region.