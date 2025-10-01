DIEZ launches ‘Employee to Entrepreneur Programme’ to empower staff to build startups

DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) today announced the launch of the ‘Employee to Entrepreneur Programme’, an initiative aimed at empowering employees of DIEZ and its affiliated economic zones to establish and expand their own startups.

The programme aligns with the national campaign ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Reinforcing DIEZ’s commitment to accelerating Dubai’s economic growth and fostering innovation, the initiative seeks to promote a culture of entrepreneurship across the emirate.

By nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset and equipping employees with the capabilities required for success, the programme aims to transform innovative concepts into thriving businesses that contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.

Yousuf Behzad, Chief People & Strategic Transformation Officer of DIEZ, said, “The launch of the ‘Employee to Entrepreneur’ programme directly supports the strategic objectives of the national campaign ‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’. It also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies and establish 30 unicorn companies by 2030. Through this programme, we aim to identify entrepreneurial talent within DIEZ’s workforce and transform their ideas into real, impactful ventures.”

Behzad added, “The programme is built on the comprehensive support and empowerment ecosystem that defines DIEZ and its affiliated economic zones, which has been instrumental in enabling businesses of all sizes to grow and expand in global markets. It also leverages the Authority’s incentives and other strategic initiatives to empower employees to launch innovative businesses that will drive sustainable economic growth.”

The programme leverages DIEZ’s world-class business support and development ecosystem, including its advanced infrastructure, tailored licensing packages, business setup services, and strategic initiatives, to support employees in turning their entrepreneurial ideas into viable ventures. This includes advisory and investment support from Oraseya Capital, DIEZ’s dedicated investment arm specialised in startup funding; opportunities for project development and prototype testing within the innovation-driven environment of SANDBOX, DIEZ’s accelerator programme for emerging tech companies.

Additionally, the programme provides access to services provided by Scality, an innovative programme designed to help local, regional, and global tech startups establish and scale their operations in the region. Participants will also benefit from the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec), the largest technology hub and co-working space of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, among other key initiatives within the DIEZ ecosystem.

The programme is structured around three main phases including the idea development phase, which involves analysing the target market and assessing their product or service-based market needs, followed by the planning and model building phase, which includes developing a comprehensive business plan and identifying the resources and operational strategies and finally the launch and expansion phase, which connects participants with potential investors.

The programme’s first edition attracted a range of innovative ideas across various sectors including technology, mobility, healthcare, design, and more, reflecting the diverse talents and expertise within DIEZ’s workforce. Ideas were evaluated based on their economic feasibility, local market value, scalability, growth potential, alongside their strategic relevance and social and economic impact considerations.