Friends of Cancer Patients launches 'Pink October' campaign

DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has launched the annual Pink October campaign to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the Pink Caravan’s fixed and mobile medical clinics witnessing unprecedented community and corporate engagement on its opening day.

The campaign provides free early detection tests, including clinical, mammogram and ultrasound screenings, at more than 86 sites across the UAE.

The initiative includes a comprehensive programme of educational events, interactive workshops and activities targeting all residents and citizens. It also provides tailored packages for companies, such as Mobile Clinics, Corporate Wellness Days and awareness sessions.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, said the campaign reflects a vision of turning awareness into a culture of prevention, supported by FOCP, Pink Caravan and strategic partners. She added that Sharjah has consolidated its role as a hub for pioneering health initiatives, and the campaign aligns with national priorities of prevention and early intervention, presenting a model that inspires the region and the world.

From 1st to 31st October, eight fixed clinics will operate daily from 16:00 to 22:00, except the Khorfakkan clinic, which runs from 10:00 to 16:00. They are located at Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi, Mall of Al Ain, City Walk in Dubai, Umm Al Qaiwain Mall, RAK Mall, Lulu Mall Fujairah, and Khorfakkan. Mobile clinics will cover more than 86 sites, with details published on FOCP’s social media channels.

The campaign also promotes corporate participation, offering mammogram screenings for female employees aged 40 and above, as well as clinical examinations for women and men aged 20 and above. Corporate Wellness Days include screenings, vouchers, and awareness lectures available both in person and online.

As part of Pink October, FOCP will organise the second edition of the Aljada community event in Sharjah from 10th to 12th October, with free screenings, family activities, workshops and competitions. The Pink Caravan will also join the Battle Cancer Challenge at The Seven Stadium in Dubai on 25th October, offering screenings and fundraising through the Yalla Give platform. Further events include the Pink Tour at Dubai Expo City on 12th October and the Ride with Rixos cycling event on 18th October at Abu Dhabi Corniche.

FOCP has called on the public, companies, survivors, volunteers, influencers, journalists and medical experts to join Pink October and amplify its mission. The campaign is supported by partners including Advanced Care Oncology Center, Emirates Hospital Group, Ras Al Khaimah Hospital and University Hospital Sharjah, alongside sponsors Crescent Petroleum, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Sharjah Media City, SEWA, Marwan Group, Sella Beauty, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, Zulal, Arabian Automobiles Company, and SHIFT Car Rental.

FOCP’s Pink Shop also offers a collection of merchandise such as pins, bracelets, candles, bags and water bottles, with proceeds supporting cancer patients and their families.