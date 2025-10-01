UAE sets pioneering model in building green economy: Former Finnish President

DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sauli Niinistö, former President of the Republic of Finland, affirmed that the UAE presents a pioneering model in building a green economy, a vision that looks not only at today’s gains but also at the future, setting an example for the rest of the world.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the World Green Economy Summit (WGES), he said that the UAE is undertaking great work, adopting new sources of renewable energy and a green economy, despite possessing vast reserves of fossil fuels.

He stressed that WGES, which opened today in Dubai, constitutes an extremely important platform for dialogue and the exchange of visions on the common challenges posed by climate change. He emphasised that such forums allow the international community to build trust and work together to find practical solutions to this global issue.

He said, “It is extremely important that we talk to each other with confidence about what needs to be done. The problem is shared, and it is natural that we should try to address it together. This platform provides a valuable opportunity to find the common path.”

With regard to bilateral relations between the UAE and Finland in the field of the green economy, he explained that cooperation between the two countries is based on the efforts of scientists and specialists in technology, in addition to the growing official relations between both sides.

He added, “Despite the differences in circumstances and places of living between our two countries, we face the same problem, which is climate change, and we must work together to confront it.”

On Finland’s role and what it can offer the world in education and technology to support the green economy, Niinistö said that scientists and engineers are very keen to exchange expertise. He affirmed that cooperation and the sharing of knowledge and experience are the best ways to strengthen global efforts in addressing climate change.