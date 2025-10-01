Khalifa Empowerment Programme organises 'Ambassadors of the Future of Empowerment' community forum

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Khalifa Empowerment Programme (Aqdar), in collaboration with the Arab and Emirati Children’s Parliaments, has organised the Aqdar Community Forum titled Ambassadors of the Future of Empowerment at the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood Theatre in Abu Dhabi.

The forum brought together members of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, educational and community leaders, and several strategic partners committed to enhancing the role of youth in national development.

The event opened with a welcoming speech by Fatima bint Saeed Al Dhahouri, member of the Emirati Children’s Parliament, who outlined the forum’s objectives to promote community empowerment among children and youth. This was followed by an interactive dialogue where members of the parliament shared experiences on the impact of empowerment in building leadership qualities.

The agenda included a workshop on community empowerment delivered by Lieutenant Colonel Hassan Al Badawi, Deputy Director of Aqdar, who underlined its role as a pillar of the UAE’s future goals and the importance of raising awareness among younger generations.

A main dialogue session titled Ambassadors of the Future of Empowerment was moderated by Abdullah bin Khalil Al Dhahouri, member of the UAE Children’s Parliament and Rapporteur of the Arab Children’s Parliament, with contributions from Aisha bint Humaid Al Khayal, First Vice President of the UAE Children’s Parliament. Discussions focused on leadership development, social responsibility, and encouraging active participation in community service.

Colonel Dr Mohammed Al Harmoudi, CEO of Aqdar, said the forum reflects the programme’s commitment to nurturing young people’s capabilities and empowering them to become future leaders. He noted that empowerment is not limited to skills acquisition but instils values of responsibility, commitment and leadership.

Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for Children, said the forum represents an important platform for Arab children to engage in societal dialogue and contribute to shaping the future. He emphasised that involving children in such initiatives strengthens critical thinking, constructive dialogue, and leadership skills, consistent with the UAE’s vision of empowering youth in decision-making.

The forum reaffirmed the partnership between the Arab Parliament for Children, the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Aqdar as a model of institutional integration in serving Arab children. It aligns with the We the Emirates 2031 vision to build a more prosperous and globally competitive society.