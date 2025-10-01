SDGR organises 'Sharjah-France Economic Forum'

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Department of Government Relations (SDGR) organised on Wednesday "Sharjah-France Economic Forum," in cooperation with the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the UAE – Dubai Office (CCI France Dubai) at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The forum was attended by Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations; Jean Christophe Paris, Consul General of the French Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and a number of officials, representatives of government institutions and departments, and representatives of French economic companies.

The forum aims to strengthen economic and investment partnerships between Sharjah and France and open new horizons for cooperation in vital sectors. The forum also included networking and relationship-building sessions, in addition to a series of bilateral (B2B) meetings between representatives of French companies and their counterparts from the business community in Sharjah, allowing for discussion of future projects and strengthening economic ties between the two sides.

In this context, Jean Christophe Paris, Consul General of the French Republic in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, confirmed “France and Sharjah have a long standing cooperation and are now partners in ambition. So that's why we came here with many French companies from different sectors construction, water management, energy to develop the connection with their counterparts here in Sharjah.''

He added: “We thank the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce for organising such a gathering, a B2B connection and meeting so that the business between France and Sharjah will be better enhanced and working towards a common future.''