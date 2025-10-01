Ahmed bin Saeed honours winners of 5th Emirates Energy Award

DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, honoured the 33 winners of the fifth Emirates Energy Award. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Emirates Energy Award, attended the event.

Held under the theme ‘Empowering Carbon Neutrality’, the fifth edition of the award ceremony took place as part of the 11th World Green Economy Summit. The ceremony was attended by Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Award, along with experts and decision-makers in the renewable and clean energy sector.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “The Emirates Energy Award, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, embodies our firm commitment to advancing sustainability and reinforcing the UAE’s leading role as a key partner and active contributor to global efforts to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean and renewable energy. Over its five editions, the award has become a distinguished global platform that fosters creativity and encourages institutions and individuals to develop practical solutions to address climate challenges.”

H.H. added: “Today, we celebrate outstanding efforts and innovative initiatives that demonstrate the commitment of participants from around the world to supporting sustainable development and strengthening international co-operation in clean energy. The award is an open invitation to promote a culture of innovation and to adopt best practices that contribute to accelerating the global transition towards a green economy, ensuring a more prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come. The diversity of high-quality submissions, both in scope and geography, together with the growing interest the award has received, reflect its importance regionally and globally, as well as its effective role in advancing projects and initiatives in clean energy and the green economy.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “The Emirates Energy Award, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2050, while highlighting innovative solutions that support the global transition towards a green economy and sustainable development.

Today, we celebrate pioneering initiatives and projects that contribute to sustainability by adopting clean energy technologies and promoting the efficient use of natural resources. In its fifth edition, the award – which has attracted wide international participation – has further cemented its global standing as a platform that fosters innovation in sustainable energy. This aligns with the vision of our wise leadership, embodied in forward-looking strategies and initiatives that have strengthened the UAE’s global lead in energy security and advancing sustainability.”

Al Tayer added: “Today, we honour innovative solutions and advanced technologies that are shaping a sustainable future, not only for the UAE, but for the world at large. The award reflects our commitment to the vision and directives of the wise leadership to advance the green economy and reach carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to achieve 100% of the emirate’s energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050.”

“The Award showcases exemplary practices and distinguished experiences in the energy and circular economy. These include the use of solar power as a central pillar of renewable and clean energy production in the UAE and the wider region, as well as measures to improve energy efficiency and technologies that enhance industrial processes and reduce carbon emissions,” concluded Al Tayer.

Al Tayer congratulated the winners – both institutions and individuals – across the award’s categories, noting that these achievements reflect their dedicated efforts and continuous pursuit of excellence in presenting inspiring ideas and projects distinguished by creativity and innovation.

Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi said: “We are pleased to honour 33 winners from a total of 250 entries from 24 countries. The award has become a global initiative for sharing best practices and expertise in energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainability and environmental protection.

It has established its presence on the international stage as a pioneering hub that convenes sector experts to showcase their innovative solutions and ideas. Its impact has extended beyond the Middle East and North Africa to include many countries worldwide, making it a distinguished platform for honouring creativity and fostering innovation in energy conservation and in promoting the transition towards clean and renewable sources.”

This year’s cycle of the award attracted entries from the UAE, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Kuwait, Palestine, Algeria, Qatar, Oman, Yemen, France, the UK, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Estonia, South Korea, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the US.

The winners were honoured across the award’s 10 categories: Energy Efficiency – Public Sector; Energy Efficiency – Private Sector; Large Energy Project; Small Energy Project; Circular Economy; Large Solar Energy Project (Distributed Generation ≥ 500 kW); Small Solar Energy Project (Distributed Generation < 500 kW); Education and Capacity Building; Research and Development; and Young Energy Professional.

The Emirates Energy Award serves as an international platform bringing together companies, institutions and experts in the energy sector to showcase their achievements in energy management and conservation. It also highlights the most notable innovations in the sector and recognises the entities and individuals who have contributed to advancing them.