WETEX 2025 hosts 40 specialised seminars

DUBAI,1st October, 2025 (WAM) – The second day of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) hosted 40 specialised seminars. The 27th edition of the exhibition, organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is taking place from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The main seminars were held under the themes ‘Rooftop Solar in Action: How EtihadWE’s Distributed Solar System Empowers Customers and the Grid’, ‘Role of HVDC technology and cross border interconnectors as means to support the energy transition’, ‘EconiQ® High-Voltage Technology and Innovation’, ‘Driving Sustainability: The CleanTech Alliance Workshop’, ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy Penetration and Clean Energy’, ‘District Cooling – A strategic climate solution’, and ‘The Battery Energy Storage System Based on New-Generation Technology’.

During ‘Property Development Global Trends: Sustainability, Green Growth & Smart Ownership’, Dr. Waleed Alnuaimi, CEO of Etihad ESCO, said: “Renewable energy today is cheaper than ever, even solar panels, and it is accessible for anyone, even individuals. You can buy a smart system for your home, and once you go smart you never go back. It reduces costs and increases property value. With AI and data, we can run large portfolios with zero downtime and zero waste. But the technology is not enough. People and behaviours must change, because without that change the targets of zero carbon and circular economy will never be reached.”

During the ‘How IoT and digital solutions for HV substation maintenance programmes minimise risk and increase uptime’ seminar, Andy Warner, Global Service Sales Manager for Generation at Hitachi Energy, said: “Substation maintenance is no longer about fixing what’s broken — it’s about predicting what could fail and preventing it before it does. By integrating IoT, real-time monitoring, and risk-based strategies, we can reduce unplanned outages that cost millions, extend the lifespan of critical assets, and focus resources where they matter most. When we align maintenance with asset importance and revenue impact, it stops being a cost centre and becomes a driver of profitability and resilience — powering a smarter, stronger, and more reliable energy future.”

At ‘Ecoplus 2030 transformer, Data Centre Application’ session, Matteo Angiolini introduced Tesar, part of the R&S Group, emphasising its global presence and expertise in transformer manufacturing. He addressed the climate crisis and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting sustainability across the environment, economy, and society. The EcoPlus 2030 Transformer was presented as an innovation to significantly reduce CO₂ emissions, especially in energy-intensive data centres. Using green steel and optimised design, it achieves savings of over 104,000 kg of CO₂ across a 20-year lifecycle—the equivalent of 4,300 cars’ emissions. With 95% recyclable materials and retrofit potential, EcoPlus 2030 supports the circular economy while complying with strict EU eco-design standards.

‘Data-Driven Efficiency – Moving from Audit to Action’ panel discussion explored how data can drive real improvements in energy efficiency when moving from audits to practical action. Panellists emphasised that reliable data, smart meters and digital innovations including digital twins, artificial intelligence and blockchain are essential to secure lasting savings and avoid performance gaps. Examples for improvements in energy efficiency included building retrofits, household advisory programmes and incentive schemes that are already delivering measurable results, with thousands of projects completed and many more underway.

The ‘Bankable Climate Projects – Making the Business Case’ panel discussion explored how climate goals can be transformed into investable projects in the MENA region. Experts stressed that liquidity is not the barrier — grid readiness, regulatory clarity, and predictable revenue streams are. Success relies on long-term policy stability, reliable PPAs, and evolving guarantee structures that build investor confidence. Innovative instruments like green bonds help diversify capital and attract institutional investors, especially during refinancing. Speakers also highlighted the importance of integrated planning, circular economy approaches, and clear strategies for asset recycling to ensure projects remain viable, sustainable, and attractive to financiers over decades.

Water seminars cast the spotlight on ‘Innovative RO Projection Software – AquaGrid’, ‘Optimising Pump Efficiency with UB Line VFD: Unlocking Energy Savings and Performance with Triol’s Patented Algorithms’, ‘Smart Water Networks: Unlocking Efficiency through VIVAVIS NPM-AI for Water Management’, ‘Easychem Coli online: A Fully Automated Online Analyser to Measure Total Coliforms and Escherichia coli or Faecal Coliforms in Water’, ‘Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Implementation at Sewage Treatment Plants’, ‘Pump&Drink® for Rural Communities – From Suqia-Awarded innovation to Data Harvesting for Sustainable Water Access’ and ‘The Polymer Shift: A Smarter Approach to Smart Desalination Infrastructure – from Intake to Outfall’.

During the ‘The Polymer Shift: A Smarter Approach to Smart Desalination Infrastructure – from Intake to Outfall’ seminar, Rabih Solh, Product and Business Development Manager at GF Corris Piping Systems LLC, said: “Polymers are becoming essential to modern desalination infrastructure, especially for mission-critical applications; starting with large-diameter intake and outfall systems and extending to various piping networks that demand high chemical resistance and reliable mechanical performance.

In many of these applications, conventional materials fall short due to issues such as corrosion, erosion, limited longevity, brittleness over time, complex and sensitive installation, and inconsistent quality control. Advanced polymer piping solutions address these challenges, helping to reduce water production costs, extend system lifespan and improve overall process sustainability. By offering higher control – from design to operation – polymers bring measurable improvements across the entire project lifecycle.”

During ‘Innovative Bio Fouling Monitoring Technology – mBFR’ seminar, Harutoki Shimura, Toray, said: “Membrane biofouling has long been a hidden challenge in water treatment — silently driving up costs, reducing efficiency, and complicating operations. With our innovative mBFR technology, we transform how utilities approach this problem: predicting biofouling risk before it occurs, pinpointing its causes in real time, and optimising cleaning and biocide dosing for maximum impact. Backed by more than 15 years of research and field data, mBFR empowers operators to anticipate, prevent, and control membrane fouling with precision — extending system life, improving water production, and building more resilient, cost-efficient desalination and water reuse solutions for the future.”

‘Optimising Smart Pump System Solutions’ seminar highlighted Wilo’s innovative approach to sustainable water infrastructure amid growing challenges such as urbanisation, climate change, and rising energy demand. It explored the central role of water in the water-energy-food nexus and presented smart pump technologies that boost efficiency, reliability, and resource optimisation. Solutions like EMUport CORE reduce blockages and maintenance needs, while adaptive, sensor-driven pumps minimise energy consumption and operational costs. With a strong global presence and a clear sustainability agenda, Wilo is enabling cities, industries, and utilities to transition toward intelligent, future-ready water management systems that support resilience and long-term environmental goals.

The themes of these seminars included ‘Beyond the Pilot: Scaling Up GenAI Across the Enterprise’, ‘The AI-Powered Grid: How Generative AI is empowering a Smarter, Cleaner Grid’, ‘Digitalisation of Gas Utilities’, ‘AI Native Journey of DEWA’, ‘Generative AI: Shaping Smarter Industries and Sustainable Growth’, ‘Securing Critical Infrastructure in the Critical Age of AI’ and ‘Innovation, AI and Economic Wealth are Synonymous’.

During ‘Resilient Utilities in the Age of AI: Cyber Defence for Sustainable Operations’ seminar, Fahad Faisal, Fortinet, said: ““Five years from now, we’ll look back at 2025 when everybody was panicking about AI, and realise it’s everywhere. Just like cybersecurity once seemed impossible to adopt, AI will eventually be part of every industrial and OT environment. Yes, AI feels like a fearful word today, but the real question is not whether it happens—it’s how we implement it. In OT, where revenue and human lives are at risk, AI must support operators, not replace them. The final mile, the final approval, should always remain with the end customer.”

The ‘Energy Internet Platform – AI-powered Decision and Orchestration System for the Dynamic Needs of the Energy Transition’ session highlighted the challenges and opportunities of the coming energy transition. As we shift toward clean, green, and cost-effective energy, complexity increases across planning, operations, and the entire value chain. Energy systems are evolving from linear, one-way networks into dynamic, internet-like ecosystems with bi-directional flows, shifting stakeholder roles, and non-linear demand driven by AI and electrification. To address this, AI-powered platforms enable deep observability, real-time course correction, and optimal energy mix decisions.

Demonstrations show these solutions can reduce costs by 20–30% and boost renewable adoption by 40–50%, accelerating progress toward net-zero goals with smarter, integrated energy management.

These interactive seminars and panel discussions sought to strengthen co-operation between DEWA and suppliers, enhance partnerships and drive efforts to promote sustainability and the circular economy.

