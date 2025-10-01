MoE collaborates with MoS, ADSC to launch National Schools for Sports Talents programme

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – The Ministry of Education (MoE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports (MoS) and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), has launched the National Schools for Sports Talents programme – a strategic national initiative intended to develop school sports as well as nurturing and supporting young athletic talent in line with the aims of the nation’s vision.

The programme seeks to transform public schools and educational complexes into after-school sports hubs that welcome students of all nationalities, fostering talent and supporting the development of national and school teams. It also aims to create an engaging environment that promotes student well-being and social responsibility.

Activities will take place in 46 public schools and complexes across the UAE, supervised by more than 110 certified coaches. Implemented in collaboration with 16 national sports federations and clubs, the programme will cover 16 team and individual sports.

The National Schools for Sports Talents programme provides a structured system for developing student athletes, from identifying and nurturing talent to enhancing performance, preparing for competitions and supporting students to reach elite level, where top student athletes can represent the UAE in regional and international championships.

Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, the Undersecretary of Ministry of Education, noted that public schools are key incubators for athletic talent and the future of sports in the UAE. He added: “We, at the Ministry of Education, are enhancing physical education and school sports as core elements of student well-being. We are also working with the relevant entities to ensure school sports are integrated into national agendas and future plans.”

He highlighted that the National Schools for Sports Talents programme offers a comprehensive framework for developing school sports through partnerships between the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Sports, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and national sports federations. He said: “The programme leverages educational complexes as hubs for talent, creativity and excellence, reinforcing the UAE’s position in global school sports. It complements the Ministry’s efforts, including the launch of the Physical Education, Sports and Health Programme this academic year.”

For his part, Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sports Development and Competitiveness Sector and Chairman of the UAE Committee for Talent and National Sports Support, noted that the project complements the School Sports Championship and marks a key step in shaping the future of UAE sports. He said: “The initiative aims to unify efforts, enhance coordination among all parties, develop school sports infrastructure and manage sports hubs effectively, creating a sustainable system for discovering and nurturing talent.”

He highlighted the pivotal role of participating sports federations, praising their support and engagement with younger generations. He added: “We are confident that the initiative will boost student participation in federations and athletes’ enrolment and we commend the Ministry of Education for promoting school sports and providing advanced infrastructure to empower emerging talent.”

A workshop at the Emirates Center for Sports Science and Medicine brought together all stakeholders to align visions and ensure a successful launch of the programme.

