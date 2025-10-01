Zayed Charity Run heads to Rio de Janeiro for its second stop of 2025-2026 season on Sunday

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – The Zayed Charity Run is set to host its second stop of the 2025–2026 season in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, October 5, marking the event’s debut in South America. This comes after the success of its first stop in Beijing, China, last month.

The Rio de Janeiro run will bring together thousands of runners over 5 km and 10 km distances, including around 200 participants from the UAE and more than 250 delegations from outside Brazil. This sporting and humanitarian event reflects the enduring legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and embodies his message of giving and solidarity among people.

Proceeds from the Rio edition will be dedicated to Rio Solidario, one of Brazil’s leading non-profit institutions, which works in collaboration with government and community organisations to support vulnerable children, women, and families, and to provide opportunities for social inclusion, echoing the core mission of the run in strengthening compassion and empowering disadvantaged groups.

The Rio run represents a significant milestone in the global journey of the Zayed Charity Run, which began in Abu Dhabi in 2001 and today spans continents, bringing communities together under the banner of sport and humanitarian work. Distinguished from other sporting events, the Zayed Charity Run is a global initiative that goes beyond athletics to create direct, positive impact in the host societies.

The event will also witness wide coverage by Emirati media and prominent content creators, highlighting the UAE’s humanitarian and institutional presence abroad.

Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said: “Hosting the run in Rio de Janeiro is an exceptional and important step in reinforcing our global mission, as we continue to share the values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, of giving and human unity. We reaffirm our commitment to the success of this journey, which has become a symbol of solidarity among nations.”

He added: “Dedicating the proceeds of this edition to Rio Solidario reflects the true spirit of the run as a bridge of human connection and a platform for spreading compassion and hope across societies. We are proud of the participation of Emirati runners and all the athletes who represent their countries in this global event.”

Organising the Rio edition, following impactful stops in previous years, reaffirms the ability of this Emirati humanitarian initiative to build bridges between continents and use sport as a means to drive positive change in people’s lives. Since its launch in Abu Dhabi 24 years ago, the Zayed Charity Run has grown into far more than a sporting event, it has become a global humanitarian movement inspiring hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide.

To date, across 39 editions, the Zayed Charity Run has raised over USD 172 million, attracted more than 613 thousand participants, and supported dozens of hospitals, charitable organizations, and research centers—including cancer hospitals, kidney research, and treatment for complex diseases, cementing the UAE’s leading role in spreading the values of generosity and giving globally.

The 2025–2026 season features a diverse global route: after Rio de Janeiro, runners and spectators will gather in Abu Dhabi on November 29, then Cairo on December 26, Miami on January 30, 2026, before concluding in Budapest in May 2026. This marks another chapter in the run’s journey of spreading solidarity and hope worldwide.

Hosting the run in Brazil and other countries this season stands as an open invitation for all to participate, enjoy sport, foster unity, and contribute to charitable causes. The Zayed Charity Run remains true to its identity as “the kindest run in the world”, and a symbol of the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, may his soul rest in peace, an everlasting legacy renewed year after year and passed on across generations.

The 2025–2026 edition of the Zayed Charity Run is supported by Emirates Red Crescent, Al Habtoor Group, and NORINCO, in a partnership that reflects their shared commitment to sustaining and promoting the legacy of the Founding Father.

