Sharjah prepares to launch 3rd Arab Finance Forum in Morocco

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – The General Secretariat of the Sharjah Award for Public Finance (SAPF) is preparing to launch the activities of the third Arab Finance Forum, which will take place from October 6–7, 2025, in the city of Tangier, Kingdom of Morocco, under the theme "Outstanding experiences in developing public finance." The Sharjah Central Finance Department and the Arab Administrative Development Organisation, both affiliated with the League of Arab States, jointly organised the event.

This forum is part of Sharjah’s pioneering efforts to strengthen the system of joint Arab cooperation in the field of public finance and promote the exchange of expertise between governmental, Arab, and international financial institutions. This initiative contributes to developing modern financial management tools and keeping pace with global economic transformations.

The forum will focus on talking about the latest ideas in public finance reform and looking at practical examples of financial governance, digital changes in financial systems, and budgeting based on performance, spending efficiency, transparency, and accountability, as well as financial auditing and oversight.

The event will also provide a strategic platform that brings together ministers, undersecretaries, financial directors, and decision-makers from across the Arab world, alongside the participation of international financial institutions, banks, and investment funds. It represents a distinguished opportunity to highlight successful Arab experiences and generalise them in a way that enhances public financial sustainability and contributes to sustainable economic growth.

This event is part of the regular series of activities launched by the Sharjah Award for Public Finance, which operates within its specialised initiatives to honour excellence across the Arab world and encourage the exchange of experience in public finance. The award was established to foster a culture of excellence in government financial management, promote institutional innovation, and recognise successful financial governance models at both the Arab and international levels.