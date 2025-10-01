Dubai Police affirms commitment to sustainable, innovative financial management

DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, affirmed that continuous development of the financial system is one of the fundamental pillars of institutional excellence. He emphasised that Dubai has set a global model in financial flexibility and innovative procedures, which has directly contributed to its rapid progress and growth.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri stated: “Dubai’s financial system is both flexible and innovative, and its pace of work is fast. This requires us to constantly keep up, working as one team to ensure sustainable efficiency and the achievement of strategic objectives.”

This came during his inspection visit to the General Department of Finance as part of the annual inspection programme, attended by Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs, Major General Saif bin Abid, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Brigadier Dr. Ibrahim bin Sebaa, Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, Lt. Colonel Dr. Abdulrazzaq Abdulrahim, Head of the Inspection Section, and Majid Al Aqeeli, Acting Director of the General Department of Finance, along with a number of senior officers.

During the visit, Al Marri reviewed the department’s strategic performance indicators, future projects, and the improved achievement of targets in recent months. He was also briefed on the local and international awards earned by the department, as well as its strategy aligned with Dubai’s 2030 Plan.

The inspection also highlighted pioneering projects employing robotic technology to complete financial operations, thereby reducing time and effort while enhancing efficiency. In addition, Al Marri was briefed on the financial resource management framework, which focuses on sustainability, expenditure rationalisation, revenue management, and strengthening financial flexibility.

He further explored the department’s core capabilities—human resources, technology, and processes—which together form an integrated system to achieve financial planning efficiency, prudent spending, and revenue growth. He also listened to presentations on ongoing projects focused on smart systems, financial savings, and strengthening financial governance.

Al Marri stressed the importance of financial planning efficiency, the strict application of approved policies and controls, and the continuous review of work methods. He also highlighted the value of field visits by finance teams to different departments to closely monitor projects and produce detailed financial analysis studies.

At the conclusion of the inspection, Al Marri expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the staff of the General Department of Finance for their efforts and outstanding achievements. He affirmed that both the completed and ongoing projects have demonstrated sound financial resource planning, reiterating Dubai Police’s commitment to fully supporting its employees in achieving further milestones in institutional financial management.

