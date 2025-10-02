‘Irtiqa’a’ reports improved performance of private schools

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Inspection results under the “Irtiqa’a” programme have shown significant improvement in the performance of private schools, with 23 schools moving up to the “Good” category within a year, raising the total to 93.

The results also revealed 13 schools rated “Outstanding”, 51 as “Very Good”, 42 as “Acceptable”, and only five as “Weak”.

The “Irtiqa’a” programme is a comprehensive evaluation system designed to measure the quality of education in Abu Dhabi’s private schools. It is conducted by inspectors accredited and trained by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to assess schools against international standards and forms part of the UAE’s unified school inspection and evaluation framework.

Schools were evaluated against six key performance standards: student achievement; personal and social development including innovation skills; teaching and assessment; curriculum; student protection and support; and leadership and management.

According to ADEK, these standards include 17 indicators used to assess the academic effectiveness of each school, ensuring performance is measured accurately and that schools receive the necessary support to achieve high-quality learning outcomes.