Ajman University secures renewal of UK’s QAA International Institutional Accreditation

AJMAN, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ajman University has achieved another milestone with the renewal of its International Institutional Accreditation by the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), reaffirming its position as one of the leading institutions regionally and globally in academic quality assurance.

The university first obtained this accreditation in 2020 for a five-year term.

The International Quality Review (IQR) is a rigorous process designed to benchmark higher education institutions worldwide against international quality assurance standards, based on the European Standards and Guidelines for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ESG).

The review panel confirmed that Ajman University successfully met all 10 ESG standards for internal quality assurance, underscoring its adherence to international benchmarks and its ability to deliver high-quality academic programs.

“The renewal of QAA’s International Institutional Accreditation is a powerful endorsement of Ajman University’s strategic trajectory and our commitment to embedding world-class standards across teaching, learning, and research. It reflects our role as a non-profit institution contributing to the UAE’s national priorities in innovation, sustainability, and the knowledge economy, while expanding our impact on the global higher education landscape,” said Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University.