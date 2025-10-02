Fujairah Ruler receives Egyptian Minister of Petroleum

FUJAIRAH, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting, held at Al Rumailah Palace, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy, petroleum and related industries to serve the mutual interests of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad commended the UAE-Egypt robust relations, noting their development across diverse areas. He also stressed Fujairah’s strategic contribution to global energy markets and its supportive investment climate, which strengthens sustainable economic cooperation.

The Egyptian Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Fujairah, praising the UAE’s pioneering role in developing the energy sector and Fujairah’s pivotal position in global oil trade and storage, backed by advanced infrastructure and technologies that boost economic indicators regionally and globally.

On the sidelines of the visit, Fujairah and Egypt signed an energy partnership and investment exchange agreement, in the presence of Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, and Eng. Karim Badawi.