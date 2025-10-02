Khalifa University, UK’s Paragraf to develop advanced graphene-enabled sensor solutions

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced that INTRATOMICS Advanced Material Technologies (INTRATOMICS), a subsidiary of Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Paragraf, the UK-based company pioneering the commercialisation of graphene-based electronics using standard semiconductor processes, to jointly develop advanced graphene-enabled sensor solutions.

The MoU was signed by Fahad Al Absi, Chief Executive Officer of INTRATOMICS, and Dr. Simon Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Paragraf, during a ceremony at Khalifa University’s Main Campus in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, INTRATOMICS will focus on material synthesis of metal oxides and functionalisation of Paragraf devices through the application of the metal oxide onto the Paragraf graphene sensing layer. Paragraf will lead on system integration, engineering, design, and development of the graphene-based sensing technology based on the company’s existing GFET platform.

Together, the partners aim to deliver highly sensitive, selective, and stable sensors capable of detecting hazardous gases and environmental contaminants with unprecedented precision, enabling safer operations, improved compliance, and more-efficient industrial processes.

Amal Al Jaberi, CEO of KUEC, said, “We are proud that INTRATOMICS is entering into this strategic partnership with Paragraf, a global leader in graphene-based sensor technology. This collaboration embodies the role of KUEC in advancing university-born technologies into market-ready solutions, strengthening the UAE’s innovation ecosystem. We believe this partnership will deliver new technologies with wide-ranging benefits for industrial and commercial stakeholders.”

Fahad Al Absi, CEO of INTRATOMICS, said, “At INTRATOMICS, our mission is to translate cutting-edge research into industrial applications that matter. By combining our expertise in materials science with Paragraf’s engineering excellence, we are creating pathways to disruptive sensor technologies that can redefine safety and performance benchmarks across multiple industries.”

Dr. Simon Thomas, CEO of Paragraf, said, “Partnering with INTRATOMICS allows us to leverage their advanced capabilities in material synthesis and functionalisation. Together, we will accelerate the deployment of graphene-based sensors into real-world environments, unlocking new opportunities for both companies and driving global adoption of this breakthrough technology.”