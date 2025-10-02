Masdar, Endesa achieve financial close for €368 million solar PV Portfolio

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Masdar, a global clean energy leader, today announced the closing of its acquisition of a 49.99 percent stake in a €368 million portfolio comprising four operational solar PV plants from Enel Green Power España S.L., a subsidiary of Endesa S.A. (Endesa), a leading company in the Spanish electricity sector and a subsidiary of Enel Group.

The transaction represents a deployment of €69 million in equity by Masdar, with an additional €115 million of acquisition financing.

The move adds a significant 446 megawatts (MW) of operational solar capacity to the company’s European portfolio, while supporting Masdar’s strategy to scale renewable energy capabilities across Europe.

The agreement consolidates the strategic partnership between the two companies, after Masdar acquired a 49.99 percent stake in 2 gigawatts (GW) of solar assets from Endesa in 2024.

The deal was one of Spain’s largest renewable energy transactions in recent years and includes plans to add up to 0.5GW of battery storage. This latest transaction brings Masdar’s total gross operational capacity in the Iberian Peninsula to 3.2GW, with more than 2GW of development pipeline.

These operating assets further Masdar’s commitment to advancing the region’s renewable energy ambitions and supporting the EU reach its 2050 net-zero targets.

Earlier in the year, Masdar and global energy leader Enel Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential renewable energy opportunities in countries including Italy, Spain, and Germany.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, “This acquisition is aligned with Masdar’s broader global strategy to expand our renewable energy capacity and further demonstrates our long-term commitment to Europe. We are confident that further strengthening our partnership with Endesa through this deal will play a crucial role in the development of the Spanish renewable energy sector.

"As one of the most important energy transformation markets in Europe, Spain will continue to be a key focus for Masdar for years to come. The transaction positions us well for further growth and helps contribute to decarbonizing the energy grid and meeting both domestic and EU climate targets.”

Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel Group, stated, “We are pleased with the closing of this transaction, which represents another milestone in Enel’s long-term partnership with Masdar. We look forward to continuing to work together in accelerating the energy transition.”

The deal enhances Masdar’s position in Spain and reinforces its broader plan for expansion across Southern Europe.

In late 2024, the company completed the €1.2 billion acquisition of Saeta Yield, a leading Iberian renewables platform with a portfolio of 2.3GW. Saeta now serves as Masdar’s primary regional operating hub on the Iberian Peninsula. Spain, one of the EU’s most dynamic solar energy markets, is a cornerstone of Masdar’s European growth platform.

Its scale, regulatory environment, and ambitious NECP targets position the country as an ideal contributor to Masdar’s global ambition to reach 100GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

Masdar appointed BNP Paribas as transaction advisor, Linklaters as legal advisor, UL as technical advisor and PwC as tax advisor. The acquisition was partially funded through acquisition was partially funded via financing from BNPP, Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo, ADCB, and FAB.