Heads of global universities praise Mohammed bin Rashid's inspiring model of leadership

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Heads of several prominent global universities affirmed that the leadership journey of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, represents a unique model of strategic and inspirational leadership capable of transforming ambitious visions into tangible projects that drive sustainable development and accelerate innovation and creativity across all sectors.

Commenting on the signing of Memoranda of Understanding with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD) to launch a Leadership Programme and conduct Dubai Leadership Research, inspired by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s journey in leadership and management, they noted that the MoUs aim to develop research and specialised case studies that document Dubai’s exceptional transformation under H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s leadership, and highlight his philosophy and approach to governance and development.

The memoranda, signed during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, stipulate the production of Dubai Leadership Research.

Tailored for MBA and executive education programmes, the research will serve as a global reference in inspirational leadership and decision-making, and will be incorporated into conferences, workshops, and academic platforms to amplify its knowledge impact and establish H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s leadership experience as an inspirational model from East to West.

This initiative comes through a collaboration between the MBRCLD and universities, including Georgetown University, IESE, IMD, INSEAD, and HEC Paris.

Paul Almeida, Dean and William R. Berkley Chair at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business, said, “The leadership philosophy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is defined by bold decision-making, strategic foresight, and an unwavering commitment to human-centred development. His vision exemplifies how innovation and long-term planning can transform societies, establishing a dynamic model for global leadership."

He added, “Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business and MBRCLD share a common goal: to cultivate leaders equipped not only to meet today's challenges but also to navigate the complexities of the future global economy."

He concluded that Dubai's evolution into a diverse hub for finance, trade, technology, tourism, and culture has solidified its position as a global economic powerhouse. Furthermore, this growth has been intentional, focused on empowering people and enhancing their quality of life, ensuring that the emirate's development is both sustainable and deeply rooted in the communities it serves.

Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris, Doha, said, “It is a privilege for HEC Paris, Doha, to collaborate with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development in advancing the visionary leadership model of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His Highness’s dedication to developing leaders who transform challenges into opportunities reflects values we deeply share - foresight, resilience, and service to society - and resonates with our mission as a global business school.

"This partnership is more than a joint initiative; it is a shared commitment to shaping visionary leadership excellence for Dubai and the UAE, while also contributing to global knowledge that will strengthen organisations and empower communities worldwide.”

Andrea Montalvo, Associate Dean for Executive Education, IESE Business School, said, “We are excited to work with MBRCLD to prepare a comprehensive case study on Dubai, highlighting the emirate’s unique model in its development journey, with a focus on innovation, outcomes and nurturing talent under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Drawing on over six decades of experience in developing global business leaders through the case study method, IESE will contribute in-depth analyses and actionable strategic insights. This will enhance the professional development of Emirati leaders and support their influential role in the region and on the international stage.”

David Bach, President of IMD, Nestlé Professor of Strategy and Political Economy, stated, “As an impact-focused leading global business school, IMD produces award-winning case studies that are read by tens of thousands of business students every year. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate on a leadership case study that captures, conveys and celebrates the vision and impact of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.”

Mark Mortensen, Associate Dean for the Middle East Campus and Professor of Organisational Behaviour at INSEAD, said, “At INSEAD, we remain dedicated to developing leaders who shape the future with vision and impact. In line with this mission, INSEAD has proudly partnered with the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development and The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum."

He added that through this collaboration, INSEAD examines Dubai’s transformative journey of innovation and sustainable growth, bringing powerful, real-world lessons into the classroom. By integrating these insights, current and future leaders will be equipped with the knowledge, tools, and inspiration to drive positive change on a global scale.

This partnership, he said, enhances INSEAD’s academic portfolio while reaffirming its position as a leading global institution for excellence in management and leadership education.