Austria launches 'Africa Strategy' with focus on economy, migration

VIENNA, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Austria’s federal government has launched a new “Africa Strategy” aimed at realigning ties with African nations by 2027 across economic, migration and security fields. The initiative is still in the planning phase.

Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger described Africa as a “continent of opportunity” with an estimated €3 trillion in economic potential. She said the strategy will focus on curbing illegal migration and human smuggling, improving repatriation processes, admitting skilled workers, and strengthening protection capacities in origin countries. Cooperation in education, research, technology and peace missions is also planned.

Economy Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer said deeper engagement with Africa was an “economic policy necessity” to secure supply chains and rare earths. He said Austria expects new partnerships to double export volumes and create jobs both in Africa and at home.