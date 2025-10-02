ENOC, Masdar showcase unique projects at WETEX 2025

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Officials have affirmed that the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), which concludes today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, serves as a key platform to showcase pioneering projects and innovative initiatives in clean energy, sustainability and global expansion.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ENOC Group, said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the exhibition that the event is a strategic platform to learn about the latest developments in the energy sector and to engage with international companies specialising in renewable energy and clean technologies.

He explained that the group highlighted its biodiesel production plant in the UAE, the first of its kind among national oil companies, noting that the project reflects ENOC’s commitment to supporting national sustainability goals in line with the National Biofuel Policy launched in 2024.

The plant, scheduled to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2025, will have an annual production capacity of 20 million litres of B5 fuel and will serve leading government and private sector clients, with future readiness to expand from B5 to B7 and eventually B20, further strengthening the UAE’s position as a regional hub for clean energy.

Lootah added that the project also addresses the needs of factories and companies seeking environmentally friendly fuel, while enhancing ENOC’s strategic role in raising awareness and providing technical support on the use of clean energy.

He stressed that the group’s future plans focus on ensuring 24/7 fuel availability through its stations, expanding biodiesel production for factories and major construction companies, and consolidating its position as a primary supplier of jet fuel in UAE and international airports.

He noted that the group’s overseas expansion is being driven by Horizon, its fuel storage subsidiary, which operates in global markets including Singapore, Tangier in Morocco and Djibouti, reflecting the group’s strategy of diversifying and scaling its international operations.

He added that ENOC is also prioritising the use of artificial intelligence technologies to enhance operational performance through partnerships with leading international firms, in coordination with cybersecurity entities, while leveraging the expertise of Emirati youth to drive innovation and development.

For his part, Husain Al Meer, Director of Global Offshore Wind & UK at Masdar, told WAM on the sidelines of WETEX 2025 that the company showcased its flagship renewable energy projects at both the local and international levels since its establishment in 2006, along with its ongoing and future projects.

Particular emphasis was placed on the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which will deliver 1,800 megawatts using photovoltaic solar panels under the Independent Power Producer model, providing energy to over half a million homes and reducing carbon emissions by 2.36 million tonnes annually.

He noted that Masdar also presented projects in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, in addition to international ventures in the United Kingdom, while highlighting future plans to expand renewable energy and sustainability initiatives in global markets.

Al Meer said Masdar has significantly strengthened its portfolio in offshore wind through major investments and strategic agreements, including the financial close of a €5.2 billion investment with Iberdrola in the ‘East Anglia Three’ project in the UK, which will deliver 1.4 gigawatts and is expected to power 1.3 million homes with clean electricity by the end of 2026.

He added that this also covers the advancement of the 'Dogger Bank South' project in partnership with RWE, with a combined capacity of 3 gigawatts following the completion of the official examination stage, as well as the expansion of Masdar’s partnership with Iberdrola to invest up to €15 billion in offshore wind and green hydrogen projects across the UK, Germany and the US. This includes the completion of the Baltic Eagle project in Germany, with a capacity of 476 megawatts, further enriching Masdar’s growing clean energy portfolio.