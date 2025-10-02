13th Energy Markets Forum kicks off in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy and Chairman of the Port of Fujairah Authority, inaugurated the 13th edition of the Energy Markets Forum at the DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah, in the presence of Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority and Vice Chairman of the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone.

The forum, which enjoys broad participation from officials, decision-makers and experts from across the globe, began with an opening session attended by representatives of international and regional institutions as well as leading companies in energy, trade and shipping.

The wide representation underscores the forum’s growing status as one of the world’s leading platforms for discussing the future of energy.

Saleh bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi said the convening of the forum comes amid accelerating global transformations that present major challenges to the world economy, foremost among them the stability of energy markets, the continuity of supply flows, and the delicate balance between environmental transitions and the requirements of economic growth.

He added that through this forum, Fujairah is demonstrating its role as a hub that brings together leaders and experts to chart stable economic and developmental pathways.

The forum addressed several key themes in energy markets, including current geoeconomic developments, the impact of trade and protectionist policies on supply chains, prospects for investment in maritime and energy infrastructure, and the importance of strengthening international partnerships and expanding cooperation between East and West to ensure greater resilience in facing rapid changes in global energy markets.

Fujairah’s strategic location played a pivotal role in the hosting of the forum, underlining the emirate’s continuing efforts to reinforce its status as a global centre for energy security and supply chains.

Benefiting from its vital location on the Arabian Sea, advanced infrastructure and world-class multipurpose port, Fujairah continues to consolidate its position as a leading venue for global dialogue. It brings together leaders, decision-makers and experts to map new developmental pathways, reaffirming the UAE’s standing as a trusted strategic partner contributing to shaping a more stable future for the global energy sector, while positioning Fujairah as a preferred choice for international partners seeking safe and sustainable economic opportunities.