Nakheel awards AED169 million infrastructure contract for Bay Villas at Dubai Islands

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has appointed Al Nasr Contracting Company LLC to deliver internal roadworks and essential utilities for Bay Villas at Dubai Islands under an AED169 million contract.

The scope covers access roads across the 636-unit residential community and the installation of essential utility services, ensuring connectivity between homes, public areas and wider island systems.

This appointment supports Nakheel’s approach to sequencing preparatory works with infrastructure delivery, helping to enable efficient community build-out and consistent outcomes for residents.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Real Estate, said, “Awarding this infrastructure contract to Al Nasr represents a critical foundation phase for Bay Villas, ensuring our 636-unit waterfront community is built on robust infrastructure from day one. Al Nasr’s proven expertise in complex civil works and strong safety record align with our commitment to delivering exceptional residential communities. This infrastructure investment directly supports Dubai Islands' development as a premier waterfront destination, creating the essential connectivity that will enhance residents' daily lives and long-term property values.”

Jean Nicolas El Helou, Chief Executive Officer, Al Nasr Contracting Company LLC, said: “We are pleased to partner with Nakheel, an established leader in Dubai’s real estate landscape, on essential infrastructure works for Bay Villas at Dubai Islands. Our team will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure this new villa community meets the highest of standards set by Nakheel to support Bay Villas’ development as one of the newest and exciting communities for people looking to live and invest in Dubai.”

Bay Villas will feature townhouses, semi-detached villas, garden villas and premium waterfront and beachfront villas within a connected, resort-style setting at Dubai Islands. The neighbourhood forms part of the broader Dubai Islands vision and supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan through well-planned communities, public spaces and access to amenities.