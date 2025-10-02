AI, ecology, robots: Sakhalin shapes vision of future for young people

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Artificial intelligence, ecology, robotics and building a successful career became the main themes for 100 young participants at the educational platform in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. These forward-looking areas formed the basis of the programme of the All-Russian Youth Forum “OstroVa”, which brought together 620 participants, volunteers, and experts from various regions of Russia and foreign countries, according to TV BRICS.

In his welcoming address, President of Russia Vladimir Putin noted that the forum helps young people to realise their talents and to find like-minded people to work on initiatives for the development of the Far East.

“This year you will be developing projects in such promising areas as ecology, artificial intelligence, information technology, unmanned systems, robotics and the creative industries,” he stressed.

According to IT and business expert Semyon Tenyaev, it is precisely these areas that require investment in the next 3–5 years. He made this statement in an exclusive comment to TV BRICS.

“Artificial intelligence acts as a multiplier of efficiency: it accelerates processes, reduces costs and creates new products. In turn, green technologies are receiving strong support from the state and investors, as they provide tangible savings of resources. Robotics is undoubtedly promising but requires significant investment and time to pay off. Therefore, the most advantageous strategy today is projects at the intersection of AI and green solutions, such as smart energy saving, logistics optimisation or precision farming. This is where the ideal balance between risk and return on investment is achieved,” he stated.

The practical benefit of the Sakhalin forum is confirmed by figures. As reported by the Head of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Grigory Gurov, during the grant competition 64 projects received support totalling 38 million roubles.

One of the key practical tasks for participants will be the development of a catalogue of enterprises in the region that are promising for youth employment. Together with experts, they will create a step-by-step plan for professional growth, adapted to the specifics of the local labour market and industry requirements.

Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valery Limarenko stated that the region seeks to create conditions for talented young people to remain there. According to him, forum participants will be able to join the region’s personnel reserve and undertake internships at leading enterprises.

This year, about 7,000 applications were submitted to the All-Russian Youth Forum “OstroVa”, with 17 applicants competing for each place.