Dubai Duty Free becomes world’s first Autism certified airport retailer

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Duty Free, one of the world’s largest single airport retail operators, has officially been recognised by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), as the world’s first Autism Certified airport retailer.

The Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, awarded by IBCCES, acknowledges the operations comprehensive staff training and commitment to providing an inclusive and more welcoming shopping environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive customers. This milestone is part of a broader city-wide initiative that has also made Dubai a Certified Autism Destination. It also follows in the footsteps of Dubai Airports and Emirates Airlines, which became the first airport and airline, respectively, to receive this recognition.

Over 4,800 Dubai Duty Free employees across different airport concourses/terminals and back offices have successfully completed training to assist individuals on the autism spectrum, enabling them to shop more comfortably. Remarkably, this was achieved with an incredible 98.76 percent completion rate in just 26 days.

Ramesh Cidambi, Dubai Duty Free Managing Director, said, “It is an honour to receive this certification from IBCCES. This milestone is a testament of our commitment to delivering inclusive service to our diverse customer base. It aligns with Dubai Duty Free’s broader efforts to enhance accessibility and inclusivity across our operations. This achievement reinforces the organisations belief that travel should be a safe and welcoming experiences for everyone.”

As part of its certification, Dubai Duty Free will be implementing comprehensive autism-friendly service practices across its retail locations that aim to support passengers and customers with autism and other hidden disabilities. The initiative incorporates global best practices and focuses on empathy, respect, and flexibility for individuals with sensory sensitivities or developmental differences. As part of the initiative, Dubai Duty Free has adopted the internationally recognised ‘sunflower symbol’, which identifies individuals with hidden disabilities.