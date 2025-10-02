Fujairah Ruler receives guests of 13th Energy Markets Forum

FUJAIRAH, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, today received guests participating in the 13th edition of the Energy Markets Forum, being hosted in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamad welcomed the forum’s guests, praising their role in enriching its sessions, and stressed the importance of the discussions in fostering cooperation, exchanging expertise, and formulating recommendations that strengthen decision-making and develop effective policies in the energy sector.

He highlighted the significance of the forum in attracting leading oil and industry experts, which contributes to enhancing international cooperation and creating new future opportunities, while consolidating the UAE’s position as a key player in global energy markets.

Sheikh Hamad said that, guided by the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership, the country is driving the transition towards a secure and sustainable economy and developing strategies that deliver effective transformation in the oil and energy sectors, reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a strategic global hub and a pivotal maritime centre in the Middle East.

He also underlined the crucial role of Fujairah as a cornerstone of regional and global energy, with its vital position in oil services and its contribution to supporting the stability of global energy markets.

The forum’s guests expressed their appreciation to Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi for his warm welcome and his continued support of projects and initiatives that encourage the exchange of global expertise and advance progress in the oil and energy industries.