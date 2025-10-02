Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Māori Queen

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, welcomed the Māori Queen from New Zealand, Her Majesty Ngā Wai Hono i te Po, during her visit to Dubai.

The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to deepening cultural dialogue and exploring new avenues of cooperation between the peoples of the UAE and New Zealand.

Discussions centred on strengthening cultural ties between the UAE and New Zealand, highlighting the shared values of heritage preservation, creativity, and community.

The meeting also explored opportunities for collaboration between the Māori community and the UAE within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, emphasising culture as a cornerstone of sustainable partnerships.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa was accompanied by Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of The UAE Cabinet; Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; as well as other senior officials.

The Māori Queen was joined by Richard Kay, New Zealand’s Ambassador to the UAE, senior officials from the Kingiitanga (the Māori Monarchy Movement) and officials from the New Zealand Embassy in Abu Dhabi.