Saif bin Zayed honours excellence leaders, zero bureaucracy teams

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- On the sidelines of the Ministry of Interior’s Happiness and Positivity Council meeting, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, honoured a number of excellence leaders from the Ministry of Interior and the UAE’s police general headquarters.

Among those recognised were the leaders of the zero bureaucracy teams at the ministry level, who, along with other awardees, received the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award.

The honourees were celebrated for their distinguished achievements that have reinforced the UAE’s position in global competitiveness indicators, reflecting the vision and support of the nation’s wise leadership, which continues to establish excellence and innovation in government work.

The Ministry of Interior affirmed its commitment to pioneering initiatives and the application of best practices that boost efficiency, elevate service quality, and empower national talent to advance security, safety, and institutional excellence.