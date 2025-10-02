BRIDGE partners with LinkedIn to connect talent, ideas, opportunities worldwide

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- In the lead up to BRIDGE Summit 2025, the world’s largest debut gathering for media, content, and entertainment launching this December in Abu Dhabi, BRIDGE, the organiser of the event, has signed a partnership agreement with LinkedIn.

The announcement was made during the visit of Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of BRIDGE, to LinkedIn’s UAE offices, confirming LinkedIn’s role as an official partner of the Summit.

Taking place in Abu Dhabi from 8–10 December 2025, the inaugural edition of BRIDGE Summit will convene over 60,000 participants, 400 international speakers, and 300 activities and activations across seven specialized content tracks, making it the most comprehensive global platform for media, content, and entertainment.

The Summit embodies BRIDGE’s vision of building a worldwide ecosystem of relationships and linkages—between skills and professions, content and platforms, and talent and markets.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed said, “This partnership between BRIDGE Summit and LinkedIn reflects the UAE’s vision of investing in talented professionals and equipping them with the tools to access quality career opportunities that open new global horizons. We recognise that the content and media industry has become an economic driver built on creativity and innovation. That is why this collaboration is so important in preparing new generations with the skills of the future, ensuring the UAE remains the platform that connects global talent and builds bridges between young energy and tomorrow’s opportunities.

He continued, “At BRIDGE, we believe that true impact lies in building the right connections. Our partnership with LinkedIn brings the world’s largest professional community into our ecosystem, opening new pathways for creators, innovators, and policymakers to directly engage with global industries. This partnership amplifies BRIDGE’s value by combining our role as a platform for transformative dialogue with LinkedIn’s unique ability to empower professionals and accelerate opportunities worldwide.”

Under this partnership, LinkedIn will play a central role in the Summit through knowledge sessions and active participation of its thought leaders, further underscoring its role as a catalyst for knowledge exchange and innovation.

The collaboration directly responds to the challenges facing today’s content and media industries: limited access to accurate data for audience targeting, unclear pathways for sustainable professional growth, rising demands for mastering digital transformation tools, weak integration between creativity and commercial production, and the scarcity of environments that connect talent with funding, distribution, and long-term growth opportunities.

For his part, Ali Matar, Head of Emerging Markets in EMEA&LATAM at LinkedIn, said, "We are proud to take part in the inaugural edition of BRIDGE Summit as a knowledge partner. At LinkedIn, data is our competitive advantage, and we aim to bring this data and our team’s insights to support innovators, creators, and decision makers in the UAE and beyond in navigating the sea change in the tech world”.

The partnership reflects BRIDGE’s core vision: to build a dynamic and interconnected global environment where policymakers, creators, technologists, and investors converge under one platform. It aims to stimulate innovation, enable knowledge exchange, and generate value at the intersections of media, content, and entertainment with economy, technology, and culture—transforming content creation into a sustainable, global development ecosystem.

Registration for BRIDGE Summit 2025 is now open at www.worldmediabridge.com.