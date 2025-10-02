Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with National Basketball Association Commissioner Adam Silver

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with the National Basketball Association (NBA) Commissioner Adam Silver.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on Abu Dhabi hosting the NBA pre-season games, held as part of the strategic partnership between the Department of Culture and Tourism–Abu Dhabi and the NBA.

The meeting also underscored the importance of initiatives and programmes nurturing young sports talent in basketball.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism– Abu Dhabi; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.