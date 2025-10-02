UAE responds urgently to support victims of Philippines earthquake

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- In continuation of its leading global humanitarian role, the United Arab Emirates has dispatched swift emergency relief to communities affected by the powerful earthquake that struck central Philippines.

The urgent humanitarian response, carried out through the UAE Aid Agency in coordination with relevant local authorities, includes the delivery of diverse relief supplies to complement the Philippine government’s efforts to mitigate the impact of the disaster.

This urgent initiative reflects the UAE’s long-standing humanitarian mission and its global commitment towards peoples and communities reeling under the impact of natural disasters. It also underscores the UAE’s dedication to alleviating human suffering, accelerating early recovery, and strengthening stability in disaster-hit areas.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, highlighted the UAE’s pioneering role in humanitarian relief, particularly in extending immediate assistance to people affected by natural disasters.

“The UAE is committed to providing essential needs such as food and emergency supplies during these difficult times,” he stated.

Dr. Al Ameri further emphasised that the agency continued to implement its emergency response plans in line with the UAE’s humanitarian vision and its commitment to assisting vulnerable communities impacted by earthquakes, cyclones, and other natural disasters around the world.