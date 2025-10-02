Abu Dhabi University concludes second International Conference on Education

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has concluded the 2nd ADU International Conference on Education at its Al Ain campus under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The two-day event gathered 250 global experts, educators and policymakers to explore the evolving role of artificial intelligence in reshaping teaching and learning.

The conference aligns with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and serves as a platform to foster international collaborations that advance education through technology.

Opening the event, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), highlighted the role of cultural and academic institutions in shaping a future-ready education system anchored in innovation and inclusion.

Organised under the theme "Advancing Teaching Practices through AI", the conference was held in collaboration with UNESCO-RCEP, Queen Rania Teacher Academy, AdvanceHE, and the University of Florida. Discussions examined AI’s role in curriculum design, assessment, accessibility for students of determination and the need for ethical frameworks.

Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said AI is redefining education and stressed the importance of partnerships that ensure academic programmes remain inclusive, forward-looking and aligned with global and national priorities. He added that the dialogue provides an opportunity to share insights and co-create innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

Keynotes were delivered by global experts including Dr Ayman El-Baz of the University of Louisville, Dr Islem Rekik from Imperial College London and Vic Stephenson of AdvanceHE. Sessions focused on AI literacy, institutional readiness and balancing innovation with ethics. Panel discussions and research presentations explored curriculum transformation, sustainable educational models and leadership in AI integration.

Conference Chair Mohammad Fteiha, Director of ADU’s Al Ain campus, said the event underscores ADU’s commitment to inclusive, AI-enabled learning environments that equip students with technical and critical thinking skills to contribute to the UAE’s knowledge economy and the global workforce.

The conference closed with the announcement of Best Paper Awards and a gala dinner honouring international participants. A cultural tour of Al Ain will follow, giving delegates a glimpse of the UAE’s heritage and inclusive development model.

As part of its ongoing contribution to national priorities, ADU has recently expanded its academic portfolio with new AI-focused undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, preparing students to thrive in a technology-driven future and reinforcing its role as a leading institution for education innovation in the region and beyond.