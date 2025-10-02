Ministers, international education leaders explore UAE’s models in education

DUBAI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs organised a series of visits for participants of the International Education Leadership Programme to explore the UAE’s best practices in education.

The initiative comes as part of a specialised programme aimed at empowering participants and equipping them with the expertise needed to develop educational policies and strategies.

The International Education Leadership Programme aimed to promote the exchange of best practices and educational policies, build a network of collaboration among education leaders from around the world, and enable them to develop strategies that keep pace with global transformations.

The programme also highlighted the UAE’s innovative experiences in advancing the quality of education.

The programme, overseen by experts from the UAE Government, brought together 27 leaders from 17 countries, including three Ministers of Education from Paraguay, Syria, and Montenegro, in addition to undersecretaries, academics, and education experts. It featured knowledge visits to government entities, leading educational institutions and universities, as well as specialised workshops and meetings with 18 Emirati experts.

International Education Leadership Programme encompassed several key pillars, including strategies for developing and enhancing the quality of education, building the institutional capacities of educational organisations, and anticipating the future of education while exploring the impact of modern technologies on academic performance.

In addition, the programme emphasised the exchange of successful educational policies at the international level. Participants also took part in a series of knowledge visits to prominent institutions, including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, University of Sharjah, 42 Abu Dhabi Academy, as well as model schools to observe and learn from best educational practices.

Mohammed Al Qasim, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Education, welcomed the delegation to the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Warqaa and briefed them on the latest developments the Ministry has begun implementing in the public education sector for the 2025-2026 academic year.

He highlighted the integration of artificial intelligence as a key pillar in the Ministry’s development efforts, noting the launch of a pioneering AI curriculum – the first of its kind globally – to equip students with future-ready skills. He also showcased the ongoing initiatives to upgrade school infrastructure.

Furthermore, Al Qasim emphasised the Ministry’s collaborative approach to shaping the national education system, noting that regular meetings are held with parents throughout the year to engage them in efforts to boost competitiveness in public education.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister for Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, affirmed that the UAE places the development of education at the forefront of its priorities, recognising it as a cornerstone of comprehensive national development. He noted that the International Education Leadership Programme embodies the UAE’s vision for experience exchange and the strengthening of global educational partnerships, contributing to the formulation of innovative strategies for the future of education.

Abdulla Lootah stated that the programmes provide a unique opportunity and an international platform to enrich expertise, exchange ideas, and foster meaningful dialogue, while strengthening purposeful communication aimed at enhancing the quality of education in line with rapid global developments, particularly in technological fields.

He affirmed that the UAE Government’s Experience Exchange Programme continues to promote and transfer experience, collaborate with governments around the world, and enable them to benefit from the UAE’s pioneering experiences and models across various sectors.

The government launched the UAE Government Experience Exchange Programme with the aim of transferring best government practices and expertise to sister and friendly countries, while strengthening cooperation in the fields of government modernisation and development.

Since its launch in 2018, the programme has successfully established partnerships with dozens of countries worldwide, aiming to build institutional capacities and improve government performance through experience exchange in areas such as strategic planning, government excellence, and leadership in government services, in addition to implementing strategic initiatives and strengthening institutional capabilities.